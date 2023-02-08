The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra Uses Her Own Personality And A Hans Zimmer Song To Get Into Character

During an interview with The Face, Anya Chalotra opened up about getting into the role before filming scenes as Yennefer von Vengerberg in The Witcher. When asked what parts of her personality she brings to her performance, the actress exclaimed, “Everything!” She continued, “I don’t take no for an answer and I’m incredibly stubborn. I’ve been good at putting on a facade since I was a kid. I love being the center of attention and making a fool of myself “I love being on stage. I think those are all things that I bring to Yennefer. Other than that, I’m very sensitive and my mood changes every day. I try to fit all of that into her character and accommodate her halfway — often.” For example, listen to Hans Zimmer’s “Time” or 070 Shake’s “Honey.”

In the same interview, Chalotra said that even though she shot some of the most emotional scenes in The Witcher, she doesn’t really need to leave Yennefer on set once filming is complete. She uses herself as the basis for all of her characters, so there is no “returning to Anya” process for her. Once home, she keeps it simple while relaxing after a long day. Chalotra is all about relaxation as she showers, changes into comfortable clothes and watches TV to unwind.

Chalortra shouldn’t change a single part of her daily routine on the set of The Witcher as it clearly does wonders for her on-screen personality.