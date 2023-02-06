The Witcher Fans Are Still Upset By Yennefer’s Betrayal In Season 2

A Reddit user, u/Gwynbleidd_94, posted a meme mocking Yennefer’s betrayal in Season 2 by featuring both characters, Yennefer and Geralt, acting confused and questioning the reason behind that particular plot point . Due to the fact that 2022 was a strong year for fantasy TV with the premiere of the first two seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon, some fans turned in search of the streamer Netflix a culpable party.

“Having seen House of the Dragon and LOTR, I’m really sad that The Witcher got stuck on Netflix,” lamented u/_Jackie_Daytona_. It seems that for many hardcore fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, the selection has strayed too far from the original source. “Totally agree, destroys Yen and Ciri’s relationship and that was so great in the books,” wrote u/Pieternal.

“‘I’m not used to sitting and crying and holding my head with both hands. I act!’ Book Yennefer always said that when she was in a desperate situation.” defended the original poster and criticized Yennefer’s apparent fragility in season 2.

However, not everyone agrees. Among the top voted comments, u/boringhistoryfan, who has also read the books, said that the betrayal, although somewhat sudden, had positive effects. “From a writing perspective, it’s also important to give Yen’s character room to grow,” they wrote, later adding, “It’s going to be a complicated dynamic. Not an easy love story. That’s pretty much in line with The Witcher’s somewhat tragic themes. ”

Many seem to agree with that choice, because The Witcher isn’t about good people and bad people, or black and white, but all the shades of gray in between.