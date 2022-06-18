The Witch from Mercury anime story plot and other details revealed

Suletta Mercury stands in front of the Gundam Aerial. Photo credit: Studio Sunrise

A bunch of new information about the anime Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury has been released, including the plot, main characters and staff. A new teaser visual was also released with the announcement.

The anime is scheduled to air on the 28 MBS/TBS affiliated TV channels nationwide in Japan in October 2022 during the Nichi-5 slot on Sundays. The exact premiere date has yet to be announced.

The anime was first announced in September 2021 during the Dai 2-kai Gundam Conference livestream event. In March 2022, during the 3rd Gundam Conference, a teaser visual and a teaser PV were released announcing a prologue episode.

The Prologue Special will premiere as part of the GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE -LINK THE UNIVERSE- event on July 14, 2022.

The composition of the new teaser visual is very similar to that published in March 2022. Here is the teaser visual released by the production team:

Suletta Mercury and the Gundam antenna. Photo credit: Studio Sunrise

The characters

Five characters were revealed by the production team, along with the mobile suits piloted by those characters.

Suletta Mercury will pilot the Gundam Aerial

Miorine Rembran (mobile suit to be announced)

Guel Jeturk will control Dilanza

Elan Ceres will pilot the Gundam Pharact

Shaddiq Zenelli will steer Michaelis

The staff

Hiroshi Kobayashi (Kiznaiver) is directing the anime starring Ryo Ando (Demi-chan wa Kataritai) at Sunrise Studio. Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion) is writing the series. Marie Tagashira, Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya design the characters using Mogumo’s original character design. Takashi Ohmama is composing the music.

More about Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

The Gundam series was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Sunrise in 1979. It shows giant robots called “Gundam”. The TV anime series Mobile Suit Gundam defined the mecha anime genre.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury or Kido Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo is the fifteenth mainline entry in Sunrise’s Gundam franchise. It will also be the first new TV anime in the franchise since Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, which premiered in October 2015. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is Gundam’s first new TV anime series in seven years.

The series takes place in the year 122 of the AS (Ad Stella). The official website describes the story as follows:

An era in which a multitude of companies entered space and built a huge economic system. A lonely girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group, which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world.

For more information about Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury anime series, visit the official website. The series also has an English website for international audiences.