The Winx Saga Season 2

Thankfully, there doesn’t seem to be any drama or financial disagreements that led to Lesley Sharp’s departure from Fate: The Winx Saga. According to the Express, Netflix revealed that scheduling conflicts are to blame for her sudden departure. The other projects she is involved with made it impossible for her to devote time to filming the second season. Express mentions that if Rosalind had had a prominent role in season two, Sharp would have had his hands full. So, they and the show parted ways, and Miranda Richardson stepped in to tell the next chapter of Rosalind’s story.

Surprisingly, Rosalind isn’t the only character recast for Season 2. Alex Macqueen played botanist and professor Ben Harvey in Season 1, but Daniel Betts took over the role in Season 2. Unlike the situation between Lesley Sharp and Miranda Richardson, however, a specific reason for Macqueen’s departure has yet to be made public. Although Express notes that Macqueen was filming Downton Abbey: A New Era concurrently with filming Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga, it’s likely that scheduling issues also prevented his return. Surely we’ll confirm the reason for his departure sooner rather than later.

Rewrites are nothing new in Hollywood, so it’s no surprise that Fate: The Winx Saga had to put together a few of its own. It stands to reason that Miranda Richardson and Daniel Betts gave their all to the roles of Rosalind and Professor Harvey, hoping to do the right thing for Lesley Sharp and Alex Macqueen. Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.