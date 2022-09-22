The Winx Saga Season 2 Explained

Defeating Sebastian is no easy task and will require the combined strength of Bloom, Terra, Aisha and Stella in the end. Luckily, they have a new trick up their sleeve. Before she returned to the afterlife, Ms. Dowling imparted to them an ancient fairy wisdom – that the secret to metamorphosis and the growth of wings is to balance all of your emotions, both good and bad. Bloom’s friends join her to become the first fairies in generations to transform and brutally stop Sebastian forever.

Admittedly, there are some odd details in this twist. How did Dowling know this secret of transformation? In the last moments before her death, she suspects to Rosalind that Bloom was able to transform because of the dragon flame. So did she read a lot while buried in the ground? A lot of meditation maybe? Additionally, it’s a bit disappointing that the key to transformation is so simple. In season 1 we are told that the magic of the wings was believed lost forever. Does that mean that in all that time not a single fairy has managed to embrace all of her emotions? It seems someone might accidentally do something.

Still, it’s fun to see the four fairies grow their wings and join their powers. With a portal to the realm of darkness now open, it likely won’t be the last.