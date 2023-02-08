The Winchesters Fans Hope To See More Rockin’ Roxy Appearances In The Future

In episode 10 of “The Winchesters”, Rockin’ Roxy finds himself in the dumps. Granted, she is no longer controlled by the forces of evil, but the memories of that time in her life still haunt her. That said, it seems many fans love the human version of Roxy even more than her evil side, and she’s shot to the top of their character roster to bring back for more episodes.

“Oh my god, Roxy, I love you so much.” @starkytower tweeted. This view was shared by other social media users, who took to their platforms to express their appreciation for the character and Bridget Regan. “[I] dear roxy I need more of her” @wincackles added.

In episode 10, Roxy displayed a variety of emotions ranging from guilt to fear to sarcasm, and some viewers appreciated her nuances. “@BridgetRegan kills so many emotions in one minute for Roxy”, @5feetoffury18 noticed. In addition, some viewers, including Twitter users @BeausCordell believe Roxy’s backstory further enriches the series’ integrative elements. “ROXY IS QUEER AND HAS A GIRLFRIEND!! THIS SHOW SHOWS SUPPORT FOR THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY AND I LOVE IT.”

The fans want more Roxy, and it’s now up to the creators of The Winchesters to hear their calls and make it happen.