The Winchesters Fans Are Losing It Over Charles Shaughnessy’s Appearance In Season 1

For the uninitiated, The Nanny is a 1990s American sitcom that centers on a loud-mouthed fashion designer named Fran Fine (Fran Drescher), who becomes the nanny to three children in upper-class New York City. Fran’s employer is a high society Broadway producer named Maxwell Sheffield – played by none other than Charles Shaughnessy. Fans of The Winchesters couldn’t contain their excitement at seeing Mr. Sheffield play the twisted literary man and took to Twitter to praise Shaugnessy’s role on the show.

“It’s Charles Shaughnessy! So Mr. Sheffield is a man of letters,” he wrote @bewitchingtabz. “Charles Shaughnessy onwards #TheWinchesters is just freaking cool,” he reiterated @SmokeandAsh. user @flybaby34 And @ Larrs9325 were in total disbelief to see Mr. Sheffield in The Winchesters, with the latter tweeting, “IS THAT CHARLES SHAUGHNESSY?! OH MY GODDDDD.”

In fact, many fans were impressed with the choice of Charles Shaughnessy for this vicious man of letters; not only because of his previous work as the lovable Mr. Sheffield, but also because he was an extremely compelling villain. For many fans who only knew him as Mr. Sheffield, it’s no doubt exciting to see Shaughnessy expand his spectrum to play the terrifying and deranged Jack Wilcox – and there’s no question that this episode will be a hit for many fans of ” The Nanny” will be a highlight of the season.”