The Willie Nelson Detail You Likely Missed On Parks And Recreation

As Reddit user u/ra_corleone pointed out, Willie Nelson’s “buddy” later surfaced during the seventh season of “Parks and Recreation” with jumps showing what has become of the Pawnee crew. In the midst of all this, Leslie tells Ron she’s putting him in charge of Pawnee National Park, which he immediately accepts. After grabbing his oar and canoe, he wades out into a nearby body of water with a big grin on his face. Throughout, “Buddy” acts out the scene, cementing its importance to Ron and Leslie’s friendship.

That moment didn’t end the episode, but it’s arguably one of the most emotional Parks and Rec has ever put together. After all, the series has been over for years, but fans keep talking about it and adding “Buddy” to their playlists. As the sitcom came to an end, Amy Poehler expressed her hope that it would live on as a comedy, but in a production that made audiences feel something (via the Parks and Recreation YouTube channel). Considering how popular it remains so long after it first graced the airwaves, it’s fair to say it’s accomplished that and more.

Although Willie Nelson and the song “Buddy” never made a single appearance on Parks and Recreation, they have more than earned their place as part of his enduring legacy.