The Wholesome Moment In Ms. Marvel Episode 4 That Fans Absolutely Loved

While Kamala Khan is out exploring the city with her cousins ​​and extended family, Muneeba and Sana decide to stay at home, where they end up sitting on the couch to finally reconcile with each other. Muneeba admits she still loves her mother, although all she ever wanted in life was for Sana to be there for her – and she never really was.

The scene is a bit sad, but undeniably wholesome and poignant, which is perhaps why fans loved it so much. “Love the way we see Nani and Muneeba talking about their issues,” u/X_Tornado wrote. “Yes, the intergenerational drama was spot on,” agreed u/roundthewell. “Very much an atmosphere of a dying old world meeting a vibrant new world, and those in the middle who are having a hard time living with both, plenty of real-world truth in it, imo.”

Presenting these complex real-world themes as a crucial focus of the story is something we rarely see in the superhero genre, which is perhaps why these scenes between Sana and Muneeba are so powerful. In fact, some fans even suggested that the show’s portrayal of family drama was more compelling than the show’s main story. “I love everything between the mother and the grandmother. I’m so interested in their relationship and everything they’ve talked about so far,” wrote u/AlebrijeHoarder. “However, the story with the Clandestines in general feels very bad.”

In any case, fans seem to be absolutely loving this powerful conversation between Sana and Muneeba, and since it seems like the next episode will take us back to the night of Aisha’s fateful disappearance, we have to assume that the generational trauma will continue in ” Ms. Marvel” as the show continues.