The White Clad Clan! Release Date & More!

Orient Season 2 Episode 11 will be the mission to rescue Lord Tusuomi. The previous episode was all about the reunion of the Shimazu brothers. It all started with Akihiro attacking Oni. However, he went on a suicide mission to defeat the Oni at the Yamata no Orochi. Musashi cleared all doubts between the brothers with the help of the power makers and defeated the Oni together.

The next episode of the anime will take on a new mission to rescue the lord of the White Clad clan. However, Musashi seemed worried about Tsugumi and Kojiro at the end of the previous episode. It seems that there is something unknown to the group that embarked on a mission to save the Lord. Check out the article below for more updates on the latest episode of the anime!

Orient Season 2 Episode 11: What will happen in the next episode?

The Orient Season 2 Episode 11 is all about the White Clad Clan. Musashi was worried about some members of his clan. However, it looked like the clan was in trouble. But this problem will be revealed in the upcoming episode of the anime. There could also be other plot points in the next installment of the anime that are not clear for now.

The potential plot point is that Musashi will join the White Clad clan on his mission. There is a secret that is still hidden from the fans in the previous episode. Musashi got a tense look on his face as he learned about the Lord and the mission to save him. There must be something that still bothers Musashi. However, this danger will worry Kojiro and the party in the next episode.

Brief synopsis of the previous episode

The tenth episode of Orient Season 2 began with Akihiro attacking the Oni Horn. However, he couldn’t make it in one fell swoop. So he decided to use all the Bushis present there to form the chain. But it was a suicide squad, and Akihiro entered the creature Yamato no Orochi to save his brothers and comrades. Haruhise wanted to leave Akihiro. However, Musashi gave him the power maker.

Haruhise then recalled that Akihiro had changed after the sword trial. He realized that Akihiro was taking care of him all the time. The Shimazu brothers and Musashi stormed into the Yamato no Orochi. All formed a bond and broke the oni horn. This stopped feeding the Yamato no Orochi. Also, the other bushis broke the creature’s secondary horns, and in the end, everyone was safe.

Orient Season 2 Episode 11 will be released on September 20, 2022. The next episode will be much more action-packed as the last one was mostly about the emotional connection. The upcoming episodes of the anime will be available on the official website of HIDIVE and Japanese TV channels for local audiences.