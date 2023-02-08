The Way Of Water Is The First Film To Use Motion Grading, But What Is It?

Most films are played at the traditional 24 frames per second, including the first “Avatar”. But in the sequel, James Cameron and his team chose to modify the look using Pixelworks’ TrueCut Motion platform, which, as Pixelworks’ Richard Miller explained to CNBC, allowed “The Way of Water” to increase its speed to 48 Double frames per second. The same technique was also used for the 2022 re-release of the original Avatar. Using a higher framerate is nothing new, as other notable blockbusters like The Hobbit Trilogy and Gemini Man have used similar techniques with different results, but the team behind Way of Water had different intentions with the technology.

In an interview with YM Cinema Magazine, Cameron explained that the new technique of motion grading was used to combat the main problems with high frame rate films and improve the look of the 3D version. “We created new intermediate frames at 48 frames per second to smooth out some of the flashes and some of the rapid camera movement.” In other words, the frame rate was adjusted scene by scene depending on what the moment called for. Action and underwater sequences received the crisp 48fps treatment, while normal dramatic scenes were adjusted to appear like the normal cinematic look at 24fps. This avoided the so-called “soap opera” effect that plagued The Hobbit.

With The Way of Water another box office hit, it shouldn’t be long before motion grading becomes a new industry standard addition to Cameron’s long list of film innovations. Pixelworks’ Miller, for example, noted that he hopes this will soon become as commonplace as color grading.