The Warrior Nun Scene That Always Makes Fans Laugh

The scene in question from Episode 6, “Isaiah 30:20-21”, was shared on Reddit by u/TheAvacadoBandit and shows an encounter between Ava and Shotgun Mary (Toya Turner). As Ava sits on a cliff, Shotgun approaches Mary (Toya Turner). “Serious. Why can’t any of you just leave me alone? I never asked for it,” Ava complains – before being kicked off the cliff by Shotgun Mary.

If you don’t have kids around, check out the extended clip posted by u/TheAvacadoBandit of Mary screaming “B***h!” after falling off the cliff. with Mary, who survived thanks to her supernatural powers.

Some, like u/nekromantique, hypothesized whether or not Shotgun Mary knew that the fall wouldn’t kill Ava or not. “She otherwise just heals incredibly fast,” they write, referring to Ava being nearly indestructible unless she encounters her kryptonite equivalent, Divinium. “Remember she was stabbed by a regular knife. And was bleeding quite profusely… but the next time she showed up it was perfectly fine. Divinium is the only thing that can KILL her, but she was previously damaged by other things.”

However, many posters simply took the time to appreciate the scene’s inherent humor. As u/kaysmilex3 writes of Shotgun Mary’s reaction, “The way she just nonchalantly walked away was so funny.”