The War of the Rohirrim release date in 2024, anime cast, and new art unveiled

The Lord of the Rings War of the Rohirrim. Credit: Crunchyroll

The release date of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim by Warner Bros. Pictures is April 12, 2024.

The Lord of the Rings anime team seems to be taking a new step forward with their big anime. Finally, work is underway on the subsequent adaptation by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is currently in development, and a new report details the film’s all-star cast.

Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim Overall Cast and Art

The news comes from Deadline, who announced multiple casts for the film today. The image will feature the voices of Brian Cox, Gaia Wise and Miranda Otto to name a few. Cox will play the King of Rohan in the future film, so you can imagine how wild the character will sound.

Stunning concept art has also been released. The art featured Helm Hammerhand, which is spoken by Brian Cox. Check out the chilled art below:

Lord of the Rings War of the Rohirrim new art. Credit: Crunchyroll

Wise speaks Hera, the daughter of Rohan’s king. Luke Pasqualino will also star as Wulf, the main antagonist in the anime film. Otto will return her as Eowyn, a shieldmaiden of Rohan, and also serve as the film’s narrator. If you’re looking for the full cast list, it’s below:

Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton on Netflix), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (BBC One’s World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (Netflix’s The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Bilal Hasna (BBC’s Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (ITV’s Benidorm).

The plot of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim and more

For those unfamiliar with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the anime film becomes the canon of filmmaker Peter Jackson’s live-action films. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, the film is set 180 years before the Oscar-winning trilogy. Besieged by a malevolent lord named Wulf Rohan, his king Helm and his people are forced to defend their homeland with the final stand at Helm’s Deep. The film follows Helm and his family as they rally their people against a ruthless enemy. It will be an unlikely war that soldiers will remember for decades to come.

“The War of the Rohirrim” draws heavily from Jackson’s six Middle-earth films. Philippa Boyens, who served on the Oscar-winning screenwriting teams for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, is Executive Producer on the film. Boyens’ daughter Phoebe Gittins and co-writer Arty Papageorgiou are writing the screenplay. Richard Taylor (who won Oscars for makeup and visual effects for The Lord of the Rings), Alan Lee (who won an Oscar for Art Direction for LOTR), and Tolkien illustrator John Howe are among the members of the creative teams.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming part of Lord of the Rings? What do you think of the amazing cast of this anime entry? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.