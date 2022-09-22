The War Devil’s Survival! Release Date & Plot

Chainsaw Man fans are having the best time of the year. Besides the advent of the new season, fans are also happy that the manga is back with regular chapters as well. Set for release this week, Chainsaw Man Chapter 105 is set to have a definitive release date. In the final chapter, Yoru shared the motivations behind her actions for the first time. However, there is still a lot that needs to be done. So here’s everything you need to know about the new chapter.

In the following storyline, fans will learn what the new story brings to Denji. The boy got into a conflict with Asa. A girl is a reason for all these problems. So it’s worth knowing if he can work things out with her.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 105: What Will Happen Next?

Once again, there are no new chapter titles or plot updates in the public domain. In the current scenario, the Chainsaw Man’s popularity has grown exponentially. That tormented the war devil greatly. It was the first time in many chapters that she explained the reason for her hatred of the man. Because of the new hero, all wars in the world had come to a standstill.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 105 begins with an explanation of what the war devil is planning. All she wants is for wars to continue in this world. Peace is a direct attack on existence. So it will be interesting to see what festers forward in the story.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 was titled “Spoilers”. The chapter started with Yoru getting annoyed that they had to be rescued by the chainsaw man. Asa then asks Yoru why he wanted to kill that hero. This was the first time he opened up to her. She explained that she was the war devil and because of the chainsaw man there were no more wars outside of the newsroom these days. So it was not only a fight for revenge, but also a fight for survival.

The chapter then cuts to Denji pretending to be a chair for a girl. The discussion turned to the type of girlfriend Denji would like to date. Yoshida immediately knew a person who fit all the descriptions he gave. The chapter ended with a fight that broke out between Denji and Asa. The argument revolved around what Chainsaw Man was like as a person.

The final release date of the new chapter has been announced on the official platforms. Unlike the previous chapters, fans would not have to wait weeks to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 105. The chapter is scheduled for release this week. This chapter will be released on September 28, 2022. Fans can only get all the chapters of the manga on the official sites of Viz Media and MangaPlus. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all regular updates only here.