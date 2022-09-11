The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln Revealed The Absolute Worst Season To Film

Andrew Lincoln revealed his least favorite season in filming while performing “First, Best, Last, Worst” with The Hollywood Reporter. “When Negan came in and walked little doggy Norman, doggy Reedus, around in my face, I kind of looked at him longingly and cried for my bromance,” he shared.

Although we first meet Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the leader of the Saviors, in the season 6 finale, the first full Negan season is season 7, so we assume Lincoln is referring to that. He and Reedus, who plays crossbow-wielding fan favorite Daryl, had become close friends since the launch of “The Walking Dead,” and Reedus was open about missing his “BFF” after Lincoln’s departure (via The Hollywood Reporter).

However, Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have also become close. Morgan described her own bromance to ABC News in 2016. “I hang out with Norman a lot,” he said. “Not only do we live side by side in Georgia, but we both have a great affinity for motorcycles.” The two ride together so often that Morgan even guest-starred on four episodes of AMC’s “Ride with Norman Reedus.” So it makes sense that Lincoln would feel a bit displaced.