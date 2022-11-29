The Walking Dead Series Finale Ending We’ll Never Get To See

According to an article published by Insider, The Walking Dead was originally going to end with a glimpse into the future. Greg Nicotero, an executive producer and director on the series, revealed during a Zoom call that the series finale we saw wasn’t necessarily the series finale that was planned. “There was one scene that we had shot but when it was decided to put the coda in, we felt it would conflict with the Rick and Michonne part. So we took them out,” he said.

Insider confirmed this deleted scene through two members of the show’s crew, who chose to remain anonymous. According to her information, the final scene would have taken us back to Atlanta, Georgia — specifically, to the Freedom Parkway, which Rick Grimes infamously rode on horseback during the show’s first episode. But this time, the characters driving down the highway are in a van. The scene would be shot with these characters revealed to be the now adult Judith, RJ and their friends. They, like their parents, appear to be on a mission to rescue others from the apocalyptic battlefront and reunite disenfranchised communities. It is hinted that some advances have also been made technologically – the van apparently runs on ethanol.

This adult version of RJ is speaking into a long wave radio. “If you can hear me, answer back. This is Rick Grimes.” These words mirror the same words spoken by his father in Episode 1. The radio comes alive and a voice calls out, “Hello?”