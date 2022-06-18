The Violent Stunt In The Conners That Had Katey Sagal Totally Spooked

Well, narrative ingenuity aside, The Conners is essentially a numbers-based sitcom that should offer little more than low-key stunt work that requires no physical risk from its stars. But according to a report from Entertainment Tonight, a Season 4 stunt proved potentially dangerous enough that Katey Sagal actually had reservations about participating.

Surprisingly, this stunt occurred in the episode where John Goodman’s Dan Conner and Sagal’s Louise Goldufski tied the knot while a terrible tornado swept through the fictional town of Lanford. Though the wedding predominates, they do so as windows explode around Dan and Louise and howling winds pierce the scene.

According to Dave Caplan, Executive Producer of The Conners, Sagal found out just minutes before filming began that she and Goodman were expected on set as chaos unfolded around them. Caplan told ET, “It was definitely scary for Katey,” who he claims questioned the safety of the stunt before being assured it was safe. Caplan added, “It was a violent stunt. It was very loud and very powerful… but it gave us some amazing reactions.”

Despite Sagal’s initial misgivings, the scene went smoothly. In return, his colleague Bruce Helford went on to say that he believes the authenticity more than made the moment. “It was really effective…” explained Helford. “I love the picture of him [Goodman] holds her [Sagal].” Frankly, if you’ve watched the episode, you know it’s hard to argue with that point. Still, we hope Sagal has a less eventful time filming The Conners Season 5.