The Vintage Sign On American Pickers That Fetched Double The Original Offer

The scene in question from Space Invaders Smackdown begins like so many do in American Pickers. Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz drive to an old garage where they meet said salesman. He has a wealth of items, many of which look like they’ve seen better days, but Wolfe and Fritz know better than to give up so easily. After some searching, Wolfe discovers an old sign for United Service Motors.

Wolfe clearly knows something’s up because he asks the seller if he’s had an offer for it before. He says he was offered $300 many years ago, but Wolfe knows something most people don’t. This sign has value, so he goes above and beyond and says he’ll pay $1,600. The seller wants a little more than that, so Wolfe goes up to $1,700 and they have a deal.

The guys do a little more digging, and sure enough, there's a fixture in that garage too. It's all business as usual for the guys who got away with a great looking sign for their trouble.