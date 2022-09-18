The Vin Diesel-Directed Short Film That Helped Launch His Career

Vin Diesel constantly encountered roadblocks in his early years in Hollywood due to his ambiguous ethnic background. As a result, Diesel chronicled his plight due to his racial ambiguity with the 20-minute short “Multi-Facial.” Written, directed and starred by Diesel, Multi-Facial sees Diesel’s character going to various casting directors “where he’s told he’s not black enough to be black and not white enough to be.” white rolls”. When Diesel appears to have a shot at playing a Latino, he’s unlucky because he doesn’t speak Spanish.

Produced for $3,000 and shot over a period of three days, Multi-Facial premiered at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival. Thanks to the warm reception “Multi-Facial” received in Cannes, Diesel was able to pursue his short film with his directorial debut “Strays”. He also wrote and starred in Strays, a crime drama about a bouncer (Diesel) who is looking for a change after leading a life as a small-time drug dealer. The film received a nomination for the Grand Jury Prize at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival and more attention at Cannes.

Meanwhile, “Multi-Facial” found its way to director Steven Spielberg. According to Diesel’s profile in The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg was so impressed with the short — as well as a three-page letter Diesel wrote to the Oscar winner — that he cast Diesel as Italian American soldier, PFC Adrian Caparzo, in his short film World War II epic Saving Private Ryan”.