The Untold Truth Of The Silent Hill Franchise

In 2000, a year before the release of Christophe Gans’ French monster masterpiece Brotherhood of the Wolf, he played the first Silent Hill video game and was blown away. Not long after, he struck up a conversation with his producer about adapting the survival horror game for film. Gans also admitted that Silent Hill 2 is his favorite game, and when he ended up working on the first film, cast member Alice Krige knew the director loved the source material.

In an interview with ComingSoon.net, Gans explained his strong interest in the franchise, saying, “I’ve wanted to do a horror film for a long time, but it’s difficult to find something really original. When I played ‘Silent Hill’, first of all, I felt like it was actually something I’d never seen on the big screen before. It was totally original.”

Likewise, MJ Bassett, who directed the sequel Silent Hill: Revelation, is also a big fan of the video game franchise. Not only has the director admitted that she loves the games, but her previous WWI-themed horror film Deathwatch was influenced by the hugely popular survival horror series.