The Untold Truth Of The Mask

According to CBR, The Mask’s origins can be traced back to comic book creator Mike Richardson, who created the concept in 1982. However, in the Dark Horse comic series The Mask, directed by Doug Mahnke and John Arcudi, the more recognizable version of the character was fully developed. Richardson knew he was up to something special, so he and business partner Todd Moyer sold the idea to potential suitors in Hollywood. Eventually, New Line Cinema bought the rights to make the film.

Richardson revealed to the Los Angeles Times that there were several big offers on the table, but he and Moyer settled on a smaller one from New Line for a reason. “Warner Bros. wanted it, but [former New Line president of production] Mike De Luca guaranteed us that he would do the film,” he said. “We didn’t want to take the risk of selling it and never seeing it made.” While it took a while for The Mask to finally get its bearings on its way to theaters, De Luca stayed true to his word and directed the film .