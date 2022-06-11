The Untold Truth Of The Boys’ Soldier Boy

The most obvious superhero influence on Soldier Boy from The Boys, in both the comics and the series, is of course Captain America. Like Cap, he is an overly patriotic symbol of American dominance with jacked super strength who fought in World War II. He even has a special iconic shield. On the show, his militaristic superhero costume – with his mask made from an army helmet – is visually reminiscent of the MCU version of the character.

In the comic, however, Soldier Boy is not only based on Captain America, but also on Captain America’s young ward Bucky as a sort of hybrid character (much like Homelander is a hybrid of Superman and Captain America). His costume is spandex with shorts in a parody of Bucky’s – and other superhero cronies – revealing and unprotected superhero outfits.

The show also alludes to this union of the two characters. In it, Soldier Boy gets a new backstory that differs from the comics. In this version of events, he was a hero who was once thought to be dead but was actually kidnapped and experimented on by Russian scientists during the Cold War. This story goes back to the MCU’s The Winter Soldier, which also made Bucky a contemporary of Steve Rogers.