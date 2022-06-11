The Untold Truth Of The Boys’ Karl Urban

Playing Eomer in The Lord of the Rings will always be the greatest jewel in Karl Urban’s fandom crown, but it’s far from his only beloved franchise character. There are few actors in Hollywood with as much pop culture credibility as Urban, who was once dubbed a “genre icon” by SyFy. He played dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy in the Star Trek Universe and Skurge the Executioner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All he has to do is add Star Wars and a DC role to his resume and he’ll be working at conventions for the rest of his days.

Technically, Urban has already delved into DC and Star Wars, although most fans are unaware of this. He starred in the 2010 action comedy RED, based on comics originally published by WildStorm Productions, which became an imprint of DC. The same goes for The Boys, who started out at WildStorm before moving to Dynamite Entertainment. And though you’ll never see his face or hear his voice, Urban did have a role in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ – friend and director JJ Abrams smuggled him into a Stormtrooper costume on set.

When you add his roles in “Hercules” and “Xena,” his role in 2005’s “Doom,” his recurring role in the Riddick franchise, and his role as the title judge in “Dredd,” you realize that Urban is pop culture king that you never knew you had.