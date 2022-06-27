The Untold Truth Of That ’70s Show

Few cars are as iconic in the realm of 2000s sitcoms as Eric’s Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser, the station wagon given to him by Red and used as the primary mode of transportation for Eric and friends during That ’70s Show. The cast spent a lot of time on it, so certain actors inevitably got more than a little stuck on the car. In fact, Wilmer Valderrama liked the car so much that he bought it immediately after the series wrapped in 2006.

According to an interview with Valderrama on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Valderrama went to the props department and asked them to sell him the car and begged them, saying “I need the Vista Cruiser.” The props specialist soon agreed and allowed Valderrama to to buy the car for $500. In the interview, Valderrama called the Vista Cruiser “the best thing I’ve ever bought in my entire career.”

“When I look at the car, it reminds me of [being], you know, 17, 18 years old, booked ‘That ’70s Show’ and shot that opening sequence while we were just driving around,” Valderrama said. “Honestly, it’s going to stay in my family forever. And I really think I’m going to put it in my will and make my kids bear the burden of keeping the car in the garage, you know?”