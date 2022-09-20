The Untold Truth Of Taxi Driver

After putting an end to the sport for good and sparking a one-man bloodbath at a brothel, Travis Bickle attempts suicide, but fate has other plans and he finds himself missing the last bullet. In the last scene, instead of seeing Bickle behind bars or gunned down by cops, we fast-forward to the future, where newspaper clippings celebrate him as a hero and Iris’ father writes a letter thanking him for saving his daughter. To complete his sacred rehabilitation, we discover he’s still a cab driver, and his final passenger of the film is none other than Betsy, who wants to reunite with Bickle now that he’s a national hero. But the enigmatic and humble taxi driver has none of it and just drives off into the distance like the Lone Ranger to rescue other girls in distress.

As an ending, it’s a bit cheery compared to the harrowing hell and horror that preceded it. Many, including Roger Ebert, have gone so far as to speculate that the final scene could be little more than the desperate thoughts of a dying Bickle looking for some sort of redemption. But as for Robert De Niro, it’s absolute bullshit. He told The Guardian: “Well that’s an interesting theory. I know that wasn’t the intention, but it’s as valid as anything else.” De Niro added that he would also like to make a film that reveals what Bickle is up to in the modern era. He explained, “I’d like to see where Travis is today. There was something about the guy—all that anger and alienation, that’s what the city can do to you.” Paul Schrader also denied the dream sequence theory.

