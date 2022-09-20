The Untold Truth Of See How They Run

One of the reasons The Mousetrap was so successful is that people don’t spoil the ending for those who haven’t seen it. “See How They Run” shows the end of the play without revealing the killer. Instead, all we see is Richard Attenborough telling the audience that watching their play makes them participants in a murder and if they told anyone they would be prosecuted. It’s just a fun way to ask the audience not to spoil the ending by making them feel like part of the production.

As important as it is to keep the killer’s identity a secret, it wasn’t a top priority for director Tom George during production. When Screen Rant Plus asked him if he’d filmed murder scenes multiple times with different actors to keep everyone guessing, he had to admit he hadn’t really thought about it. “Yeah, we were probably way too trusting. I just relied on a cast of 30 or 40 actors and maybe 200 crew to just not tell anyone. Which in hindsight was a risk.”

However, he also agrees that the crime aspect of the film is not the most important element, but the characters. “What I think do most brilliantly about these films is they take you on a journey through a cast of characters.”