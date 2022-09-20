The Untold Truth Of Scrubs

It’s always exciting to learn that beloved series exist in the same universe, whether it’s cannon or just teasing. While some stories share mythology, like “Battlestar Galactica” and “Caprica” ​​or “The X-Files” and “Millennium,” it’s also fun when a favorite character appears in another story, like when Ghostbuster Raymond Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) features in “Casper” or in the curious case of detective John Munch (Richard Belzer), who appears in “Homicide: Life on the Street”, “Law & Order”, “The X-Files”, “Arrested Development”. The Wire, American Dad, Luther, and even Sesame Street.

Some links imply just enough to spark fan imaginations, like the Breaking Dead fan theory tacking the apocalypse of The Walking Dead to Walter White’s blue meth from Breaking Bad, or as Walter Bishop from “Fringe” he got the 3-D glasses from his friend Dr. Jacoby, a nod to “Twin Peaks.” As it turns out, “Scrubs” and “The Office” share a similar connection, giving fans more than enough evidence to speculate that they exist in the same world. Although the two shows are never explicitly said to share a common universe, Pam and Jim learn that they will become parents on Season 5 of The Office while in a medical facility that Sacred greatly appreciates similar looks heart. That’s because both shows were filmed at the now-demolished North Hollywood Medical Center. As Redditor u/Sirsilentbob423 mused, “Who knows, they might have passed Turk and JD on their way to their performance of The World’s Greatest Doctor. Maybe Jim had a brief moment with Doctor Jan Itor. The possibilities are endless!”