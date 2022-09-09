The Untold Truth Of Princess Mononoke

One of the most repeated legends surrounding “Princess Mononoke” concerns the authorship of the English translation. It’s long been rumored that famed British author Neil Gaiman wrote the English translation of the screenplay, but his name doesn’t appear in the credits, so no one was really sure. Finally, in 2019, Gaiman went to twitter to confirm that this is true. He said the reason he doesn’t appear in the credits is because Studio Ghibli asked for some of Miramax’s executives to be removed from the credits, and they decided to remove his name instead of removing their own.

Interestingly, Miramax originally asked Quentin Tarantino to write the screenplay, and Tarantino recommended Gaiman after turning down the job, reports SyFy. Gaiman’s job was to prove more difficult than one might think, as he had to deal with demands from multiple quarters. First there were Miyazaki’s demands for the script, then Miramax executives, and finally the notorious director Harvey Weinstein’s specific Miramax demands.

As film producer Steve Alpert wrote in Polygon, the folks at Miramax felt that American audiences would not accept certain aspects of the film without significant changes. For example, a Miramax manager thought that the audience would not believe that Prince Ashitaka is a prince because he has neither a palace nor beautiful clothes. But Gaiman persevered and ended up producing what is often considered one of the finest translations of Miyazaki’s work.