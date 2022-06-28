The Untold Truth Of One Tree Hill

One star of the series who obviously didn’t mind mixing business with pleasure was Brooke Davis actress Sophia Bush. As one of the breakout stars from “One Tree Hill,” Bush’s character became a fan favorite, and many viewers chose a side in the Brooke-Lucas-Peyton love triangle, which became a mainstay romance on the show (via TV Line).

When Bush met co-star Chad Michael Murray, there seemed to be an instant connection. He proposed to her a year after they met on set, and the two married in 2005. Unfortunately, their romance was not to be, as they divorced just five months later (via US Weekly). Murray met Kenzie Dalton while she was playing an extra on the show that same year, and the two quickly began a relationship. Bush and Murray shared the screen amicably a few years after their split, with Bush dating her other “Tree Hill” co-star James Lafferty, who portrayed Nathan. While the two didn’t publicly discuss the relationship, Murray did in a 2008 interview (via US Weekly).

Sometime after Lafferty and Bush broke up, Bush’s recurring guy Austin Nichols became her regular guy and joined the “One Tree Hill” cast for Season 6. Bush told E! News, “I think having someone take a job and move their life across the country to show you how much they care is about the most romantic gesture a person can make.” The two split in 2012 after the end of the show.