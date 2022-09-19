The Untold Truth Of Oldboy

Yoo Ji-tae wasn’t exactly new to the movie industry when he was cast in 2002’s Oldboy, but he certainly had never been cast in a villain role as obvious as Lee Woo-jin. In the ’90s, Yoo was a successful model, and it wasn’t until 2000 that he landed a big hit with “Ditto,” Kim Jung-kwon’s soon-to-be-remade sci-fi romance that showcased Yoo’s sensitivity and charisma. Projects like Attack the Gas Station solidified his public role as a swooning romantic lead, so his fan club was understandably shocked when he showed up on screen as a villainous killer out for revenge. In one of the behind-the-scenes featurettes, several members of his fan base were interviewed. “I wanted to get in the movie and hit him,” said one fan. Another added, “It wasn’t Yoo Ji-tae’s usual role.

Park Chan-wook says Yoo’s surprise casting at star Choi Min-sik’s suggestion came at a time when the creative team was struggling to clarify Lee Woo-jin’s characteristics. They needed an actor who could convey the necessary complexity well with minimal screen time. However, when Yoo’s suggestion was made, the crew immediately saw it as an obvious solution. His charm, style, and lithe personality were used to further develop the character, resulting in an iconic portrayal of a villain that audiences tend to hate.