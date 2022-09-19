The Untold Truth Of Obito Uchiha From Naruto

Obito Uchiha serves as Naruto’s counterpart in several ways, particularly in the early lives they led. As a child, Obito was unaware of his parents’ identities and only had his grandmother to take care of him. At the academy, he formed a one-sided rivalry with Kakashi Hatake, who was miles superior to him. He also became close friends with Rin Nohara and later fell in love with her, but his feelings were never reciprocated. It’s safe to say that Obito didn’t exactly love his childhood.

During the Third Shinobi War, Obito’s desire to save his friends outweighed Kakashi’s decision to complete the mission, and the Uchiha went alone to rescue the kidnapped Rin.

In the series, Kakashi returns to help his teammate, but loses his left eye in a fight. While escaping the cave after rescuing Rin from her captors, Obito again chooses to save his friend and sacrifices himself to save Kakashi from a falling boulder.

Crushed under the boulder and unable to move, Obito asks Kakashi to take his Sharingan left eye as a gift to congratulate him on becoming a jōnin. As the rocks contract around them, Rin and Kakashi are forced to leave Obito and return to the village. A monument commemorating Obito Uchiha will be erected in Konoha.