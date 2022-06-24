The Untold Truth Of Mrs. Doubtfire

Not many fans know this, but Lisa Jakobs had to deal with some drama, and Robin Williams graciously stood up for her. During the filming of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Jakobs also attended high school, so she made an agreement that she would work with a tutor for a few hours each day. As she explained in an interview with the Today Show, “It didn’t really work with my high school. They were a little frustrated that I was gone for so long,” so her school informed her that she was essentially expelled.

Then Williams intervened. “Robin was incredibly sweet,” Jakobs said. After learning what happened, Williams reached out to the school on her behalf and asked if they would consider reinstating the young actress. The full text of his letter was later published on the Today website. Williams wrote that “a student of her caliber and talent should be encouraged to go out into the world and learn through her work” while still having the opportunity to try and have a normal high school experience. He added that Lisa would be “an asset to any classroom.”

In the end, the school did not invite Jakobs back. However, they put Robin Williams’ letter in a frame and hung it on the wall. Eventually Jakobs went to another school and it worked out for her in the end. Still, this kind gesture from Williams meant a lot to her, and she still looks back on it fondly 25 years later.