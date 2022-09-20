The Untold Truth Of Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Another recurring face on Secret Invasion is Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. The How I Met Your Mother actress made her MCU debut in 2012’s The Avengers as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who helps Fury activate the Avengers Initiative by killing the likes of Bruce Banner, Tony Stark, Steve Rogers , Natasha Romanoff, Thor, and others summons Clint Barton to retrieve the Tesseract from the hands of Loki, Thor’s brother. Maria continued to play major roles in such films as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron, as well as three episodes of the TV series Agents of SHIELD.

Like Fury, Secret Invasion will mark the first time MCU audiences will be able to spend extended periods of time with Agent Hill. It’s long overdue as little is known about Maria Hill’s backstory or her character in the MCU other than that she is a loyal, no-nonsense ally of Fury’s. Hill didn’t even get many opportunities to show off her fighting skills, making her more of a Black Widow-like character in the comics.

Smulders promised that of the series. During an appearance at Comic-Con in 2022, she teased that Secret Invasion would be a darker thriller than Marvel fans are used to. Also, she thinks the series will need more time to explore some of its main characters, which will likely include Maria Hill – although the question of who is and isn’t a Skrull will remain up in the air.