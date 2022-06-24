The Untold Truth Of Maggie Gyllenhaal

Ever since Maggie and her brother Jake Gyllenhaal have been in the public eye, she has insisted there is no sibling rivalry between them. “He’s one of my best friends and I really adore him,” she said in 2014. The Guardian called “one of her stock responses.” When asked about Jake’s feedback on The Lost Daughter, she told Elle, “He’s full of love as a critic, which is one of the reasons I ask his thoughts sometimes.”

For his part, Jake admitted to Esquire that while he and his sister are now close friends, he “can’t say that about every step of our relationship.” Although they probably fought like most siblings, their bond has always been strong. “In a weird way, I spent my childhood watching her,” Jake said of Maggie, “looking up at her. It’s just wonderful” (via Us). He told People that the thought of his sister winning an Oscar for The Lost Daughter made him burst into tears, saying, “I was just amazed and so proud of the film that she made. And then the reaction to it, just extraordinary. You just did something so honest.”

In 2022, Jake hinted that he and his sister are collaborating on a new project. “We’re working on something together right now, just creatively, not as actors, which I enjoy so much,” he told InStyle.