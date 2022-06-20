The Untold Truth Of Jack Shephard From Lost

One can argue that “Lost” doesn’t really have a central protagonist. Finally, each episode of the series frames its narrative around a different specific character, allowing the show to traverse a range of individual viewpoints. However, if there’s one character that the series keeps coming back to and focusing on the most, that character would obviously be Jack. Not only does the show begin and end with episodes built around his perspective, but Jack also appears in the more “lost” episodes than any other character.

Of the 119 episodes that make up “Lost,” Jack appears in 113, sometimes in a minor role, but mostly with a prominent on-screen presence. Jack also has the largest number of episodes specifically focused on him, with a total of 12 “Lost” episodes being “Jack-centric”, meaning that Jack is the focus on the flashbacks, flash-forwards, or flash-sideways of the episode lies.

Additionally, Jack meets more characters than anyone else in Lost, making him a liaison between people affected by the events of the story. That’s true to a lesser extent for many of the other characters, but no one encounters more main or supporting characters in Lost than Jack. For example, Sun and Sayid never meet Dr. Chang, Hurley never meets Eloise, and Sawyer never meets Illana, but Jack meets all those people eventually.