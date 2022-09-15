The Untold Truth Of Into The Wild

Into the Wild wasn’t the first Jon Krakauer book to be made into a film. In fact, Krakauer’s first-hand account of a Mount Everest disaster, Into Thin Air, was the basis for two different films. However, Into the Wild was the first film adaptation that Krakauer really liked.

Krakauer told Indiewire that the 1997 TV movie Into Thin Air: Death on Everest pretty much ruined him because he kept wanting to see his books made into movies again and again. Krakauer said, “They asked me to be a consultant and they didn’t listen to any of my advice and it was horrible.” Even worse was his experience with the 2015 film Everest. According to Outside Online, it made itself felt Director Baltasar Kormákur doesn’t even bother reaching out to Krakauer (at least not directly), even though Michael Kelly would portray a fictionalized version of the author. Krakauer’s assessment of the film was blunt: “It’s total bullshit,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

It is all the more significant that Krakauer loved the film adaptation of “Into the Wild”. He certainly feared the worst at first. Krakauer told the Los Angeles Times that he didn’t get a chance to visit the set until the last day of shooting. He warned the director, “Sean, if you [screw] I don’t want you to say I was there.” Thankfully, Krakauer was pleasantly surprised. “When [Penn] showed me the rough cut,” said Krakauer, “I wanted to kiss him, I was so happy.”