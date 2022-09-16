The Untold Truth Of Hideaki Anno

Today, anime and manga conventions attract hundreds of thousands of visitors. Fans, cosplayers and doujinshi artists can explore a huge market for Blu-rays and books, and even meet famous artists and voice actors. However, in the early 1980s, conventions tended to be small. People could still meet to discuss or buy their favorite movies and manga, but there were no other forms of entertainment. That all changed in 1983 when organizers at Osaka-based DAICON decided to hire a team of animation students to create a five-minute short film to kick off the event.

According to Crunchyroll, the team, which included Gainax founders Hideaki Anno, Takami Akai and Hiroyuki Yamaga, worked intensively and under poor conditions to animate the short film. The result was DAICON III, an exciting short full of impressive animation techniques seen in franchises like Gundam, upbeat if unauthorized music, and an overwhelming number of references to popular culture, including performances by Godzilla, Gamera, and Gundam 0079. The team would return the following year with a bigger budget to produce an even more ambitious version called “DAICON IV” which would feature Darth Vader, Captain America, Batman and more imaginary characters joining the chaos.

Over the years, the short film has achieved legendary status among fans. In fact, it has been referenced repeatedly in anime and live-action media. The rabbit costume worn by the protagonist of DAICON appeared in Otaku no Video and FLCL, and the short also inspired the opening of the otaku-centric romantic comedy Densha Otoko. The short is considered so important that in 2021 Polygon reported that a team of fans were working on a restoration project before Gainax themselves told them to stop as they had started work on their own remaster.