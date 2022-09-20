The Untold Truth Of Cassian Andor

In “Rogue One,” Cassian is a Rebel Alliance officer and spy who is sent to accompany Jyn Erso on her mission to track down her father, Galen. In earlier versions of the film story, however, Cassian took very different paths.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rogue One co-writer Gary Whitta revealed a few details about the film’s writing process. According to Whitta, the first treatment and full draft revolved around Sergeant Jyn Erso, a rebel soldier who commands a strike force alongside a “Cassian Andor-type character.” Whitta noted that Jyn’s companion had a completely different name at the time.

Even when Cassian Andor was properly conceived by Whitta and co-writer Chris Weitz, the character was very different from what would appear in the finished film. During an IGN WHF theatrical event in 2020 (via LRM Online), Whitta and Weitz explained that Cassian was an Imperial double agent in later iterations of the story. “He was a rebel soldier who was secretly working for Krennic,” Whitta said. “But then, as he got closer to Jyn and realized the Empire had built this weapon, he said, ‘I never signed up for this! ​​I didn’t sign up to kill planets!’”

This Cassian actually almost made it to the screen as well, as Whitta claimed to have shot some of his scenes early in production. For some reason, however, the film’s creative crew settled on a less villainous version of Cassian, resulting in the heroic – albeit ruthless – rebel spy we all know and love.