The Untold Truth Of Buzz Lightyear

In 2000, Walt Disney Television Animation and Pixar developed a 2D animated series called Buzz Lightyear of Star Command. It ran in syndication for 62 episodes between 2000 and 2001 on Disney Channel and Toon Disney until 2009 (per Collider). In the “Toy Story” films, Buzz’s actions are constrained by the fact that he is Andy’s toy, but in “Buzz Lightyear of Star Command” he is the fictional character is a space ranger serving Star Command on behalf of the Galactic Alliance, protecting planets from hostile aliens, most notably the evil Emperor Zurg and his robots. In other words – as the opening credits reveal, when the Toy Story toys gather in front of the TV – this is the Saturday morning cartoon about Buzz that Andy would have seen.

Patrick Warburton voices 2D Buzz, and fellow “Seinfeld” player Wayne Knight voices Kaiser Zurg. Warburton, an accomplished voice actor, is known for his incredibly low pitched voice, but his Buzz Lightyear sounds like a cross between Tim Allen’s action figure and William Shatner’s Captain Kirk. Conceptually quite similar to Star Trek, set in a distant future in a time of relative peace, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command has Buzz leading a motley crew tasked with completing weekly missions. Though the villains vary from episode to episode, Zurg is behind most of them, which becomes a running gag. A video game adaptation was released by Activision to accompany the series.