The Untold Truth Of Abbott Elementary

If Abbott Elementary feels like The Office, the similarities extend beyond the simple fact that both shows are workplace mockumentaries. Of the 13 episodes in the first season of Abbott, six episodes were directed by Randall Einhorn, who also serves as the show’s executive producer. Two more were directed by Jennifer Celotta and one by Matt Sohn. All three are alumni of The Office. Einhorn directed 15 episodes while Celotta directed three episodes. Celotta also wrote 11 episodes and produced a whopping 99 episodes in total. Sohn never directed The Office but was cinematographer on the show for a staggering 176 episodes. Randall Einhorn’s subsequent mockumentary experience also includes Parks and Recreation and Modern Family.

Needless to say, Abbott Elementary was in good hands. However, the Abbott cast is quick to point out that while they appreciate being mentioned in the same breath as iconic shows like The Office, they’d rather encourage viewers to embrace Abbott as something new consider. Speaking to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, actress Lisa Ann Walter said, “What [the crew] put together stylistically is fresh. I mean, yeah, it’s indicative of those other shows, but it seems kind of fresh.” Quinta Brunson agreed, saying, “There are so few mockumentaries, so I understand the comparisons, but … again, I think ‘Abbott’ helps people see that this is a genre in itself.”