The Untold Truth Of 12 Monkeys

Although Bruce Willis rode the crest of the wave and made a huge box-office hit in the mid-1990s, Terry Gilliam initially felt the Hollywood “tough guy” didn’t sit well with a damaged, vulnerable, and confused character like James Kohl. Willis made his name playing funny alpha males like John McClane in the Die Hard series, and Gilliam told Inverse that while he liked Willis as an actor, he wasn’t a fan of him. The director admitted that Nicolas Cage and Tom Cruise were also in the running to play Cole. Under pressure to bring a well-known movie star into the production, Gilliam decided to give Willis a stab because he was smart and funny, and Willis, wanting to try more challenging roles, agreed to a pay cut.

Adamant that the superstar met certain requirements to play the role, Gilliam explained he had told Willis how much he hated it: “He puts a pursed-lip expression in his films when he gets a little nervous. It’s a Trumpian mouth. It’s all going Trumpian for a moment. Rectal. It’s like looking at someone’s asshole. Spotlight reported that Gilliam also recalled saying to Willis, “You basically have to come here naked; you can’t come with all the entourage, the superstar’s trappings. This character is basically alone, that’s his.” Nature.” Gilliam admitted that Willis “worked his ass off” to his credit because the actor “felt desperate to escape the success trap.”