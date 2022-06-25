The Unsub Criminal Minds Fans Think Is Severely Underrated

According to a recent thread on Reddit, some Criminal Minds fans believe that Season 3’s unknown, Audrey Henson (May-Margaret Humes), is actually underrated compared to the show’s most famous hitmen. u/FFlowSilver opened the conversation by stating that they would be rewatching the series, having just watched the Season 3 episode “The Crossing” with Audrey. They explained why they feel her character as a perpetrator is underappreciated, especially given the amount of abuse she has endured at the hands of her husband and children.

u/manjirinaik would build on that feeling, as they explain: “This was the episode that showed me how a person can be systematically broken down until they themselves start believing it and how difficult it is for someone to get out of that.” to come out of the cycle. ” Other fans pointed out that Audrey is underrated, especially considering the emotional impact of her episode. U/FlowSilver said, “Yeah, I feel like a lot of people have forgotten about her because there wasn’t anything striking about her or how she killed but it’s so hard to watch emotionally.”

In “The Crossing,” Hotchner and David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) take the case on suspicion that Audrey is dealing with Battered Woman Syndrome, a disorder that develops when women suffer repeated physical and verbal abuse. It seems like some fans found Audrey particularly interesting due to the emotional impact of her abuse leading to her killing. While Audrey might not make some of the most memorable unsub lists, her story still resonates with many Criminal Minds fans.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.