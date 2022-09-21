The Unique Way Ana De Armas Began Production With The Blonde Crew

On the first day of shooting for Blonde, Ana de Armas and the film crew made sure Marilyn Monroe’s legacy was honored. In an interview with AnOther Magazine, de Armas described how they went to Westwood Memorial Park for a special occasion. “We got this big card and everyone on the crew texted it,” said the Gray Man actor. “Then we went to the cemetery and put it on her grave. In a way, we were asking for permission. Everyone felt a great responsibility and we were very aware of the side of the story we were going to tell – the story of Norma Jeane, the person behind that character, Marilyn Monroe. Who was she really?”

Originally born Norma Jeane, Monroe was known not only as a glamorous icon of the 1950s and 1960s with appearances in “The Seven Year Itch” and “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” but also for her many hardships that lived in an all-too early Death at the young age of 36 (via The Los Angeles Times). But even with an initially mixed reception, the film crew is convinced of the story it is telling. As de Armas told Netflix Queue, “[Andrew Dominik] wanted the world to know what it actually feels like to be not only Marilyn but also Norma Jeane. I felt that this was the most daring, uncompromising, and feminist approach to her story I had ever seen.”