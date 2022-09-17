The Unification Of Land! Release Date & More!

Black Summoner Episode 11 looks forward to war in the upcoming episode. The previous episode was kind of a stop to the anime’s fast-paced storyline. Kelvin’s sister Rion and other maids at the mansion rose in the previous episode of the anime. In addition, Rion’s combat abilities have grown so strong that Rion alone faces the threat of Trycen fighters.

The next episodes could be more serious than the previous ones. The Trycen nation plans a war against the neighboring states. Additionally, one of the Trycen warriors possesses dragon power, which could prove deadly in war. Kelvin could go undercover in the next episode to eliminate this threat from the enemy nation. Read the article below for more information about the anime!

Black Summoner Episode 11: The Union of Lands!

The Trycen plan a war in Black Summoner Episode 11. The motive of this war is to unite the land of all nations. However, the threat to other nations is much greater. One of Trycen’s generals has a dragon power that can eliminate an entire army at once. There is a chance that enemy nations will take notice in the next episode.

Also, they will send Kevin to eliminate this threat in the next episode of the anime. So Kelvin could go undercover with his group to end the menacing power. It seems like the anime is nearing its end as the final war is close enough. In addition, there will be much more action in the upcoming episodes of the anime.

What happened in the previous episode?

The tenth episode of Black Summoner began with the soothing images of Kelvin’s mansion. Kelvin and his group, along with the maids, went to the Sangri Forest to level up. Gerard and Clotho eliminated the monsters. However, all members, including Maids and Rion, received powers from them. Kelvin met Uld’s group there. They killed monsters for the B rank test.

However, Gerard had eliminated all the monsters from the forest. Kelvin used his power to tame a wild dog. Rion took the dog Alex as a pet and coordinated her fights with him. Gerard helped Rio with her sword skills. Trycen’s revenge fighters came to kill Kelvin. However, Rion took care of them all alone with Alex. On the other hand, Trycen is planning a war.

Black Summoner Episode 11 will be released on September 17, 2022. The end of the title anime is near as the final war is coming soon. Kelvin may face the greatest threat he has faced in his life so far. The episodes can be viewed on the official Bilibili and Crunchyroll sites. Stay tuned to The Aime Daily for more updates on the anime!