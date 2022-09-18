The Unexpected Way HBO’s The Last Of Us Made Canadian History

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has revealed that HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation is the largest film/television production to be filmed in Canada, City News reports. One of Canada’s most diverse provinces, Alberta offers bustling cities like Calgary and Edmonton and scenic vistas like Banff National Park, home to part of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Kenney revealed The Last of Us is just one of 50 productions to benefit from the province’s film and television tax credit – a move that has created over 9,000 jobs in Alberta.

“We wanted to send a message to the HBOs, Disneys, Universals and MGMs of the world,” Kenney said. “Alberta is open to business and keen to land their productions, and we’re going big.” The video game takes place in iconic American cities like Austin, Boston, and Jackson Hole, each with more distinct cultures and aesthetics than the previous one. Surprisingly, HBO filmed much of its adaptation in Alberta. The crumbling city of Boston and its quarantine camp have been recreated just outside of Calgary’s famous Stampede Park, site of the annual Calgary Stampede, as determined by GamesRadar. The town of Canmore, which is in the Rocky Mountains region, has been transformed into Jackson Hole, Wyoming (via RMOToday)

Calgary Economic Development’s Luke Azevedo praised the HBO series for using Alberta’s landscape in The Last of Us. “They go into all these smaller regions — the prairies, the mountains, the badlands — and they invest big dollars there,” Azevedo said (via CTV News), expressing hope that the Canadian province will become home to bigger productions.