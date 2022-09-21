The Unexpected Way Aaron Paul Prepped To Nail His Breaking Bad Role

As Breaking Bad fans will know, Jesse struggles with his own drug addiction throughout the series, alternating between using and trying to quit. There are a number of scenes in which Aaron Paul had to portray a character who was either high or had withdrawal symptoms. In a discussion on Reddit’s Ask Me Anything just before the Breaking Bad series finale, Paul revealed how he prepared for those scenes.

In a reply to the Reddit thread, a “Breaking Bad” fan and self-confessed “chronic ex-meth user” praised Paul’s performance on the show, particularly regarding Jesse’s drug use. “I have a slightly different relationship with the show,” said u/cxg_abq. “Did you actually hang out with any meth users in preparation for your role as Jesse? Some of the acting was spot on.”

Paul wrote: “Firstly, good for you that you quit. Second, yes, I’ve spent a lot of time with ex-addicts and people who were using drugs in that moment. I wanted to try to bring as much honesty as possible to this character and I saw a darker side to people that I had never seen before. Meth is a terrible drug, you know, and it has the ability to grip you tight. So seriously, good for you.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration website or contact the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).