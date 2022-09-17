The Unexpected Source Of Breaking Bad’s Meth Props Might Surprise You

What appears to be meth in “Breaking Bad” is actually rock candy from a local Albuquerque candy store called The Candy Lady, owned by Debbie Ball. Ball told Vice that the candy is similar to the “oversaturated sugar solution that crawled up the string” that kids often make at school. The original candy was clear, but later it was blue to reflect Walter White’s new blue meth recipe. The show’s creators approached Ball to make the meth props because she already had a reputation for making candy props for films and television, including Shameless.

Overall, Ball’s involvement in Breaking Bad seems to have helped her business. She told Vice that before the show, 50% of her customers were locals. “Now it’s the other way around. I’d say 75 percent of my customers are tourists looking for ‘Breaking Bad’ stuff,” she added. Ball still sells many of her original items like fudge, caramel, and liquorice, but she also sells a variety of “Breaking Bad” merchandise as well as fake meth candy. However, some parents and educators disagree with such a product as they think it sets a bad example for children. According to Fox News, some kids were even suspended for bringing the candy to school.

One thing is for sure: The Candy Lady is an example of how Breaking Bad transformed Albuquerque as a city.