The Unexpected Reaction Faith Hill Had To 1883 Ending

1883 writer-creator Taylor Sheridan is known for his hands-on approach to storytelling, ensuring his actors are actually in the thick of it, not just pretending.

“I loved it, but it was tough,” Hill admits of her time filming 1883. “We were all ready to go. We were exhausted and when we finished filming we were happy to go home.”

However, after being home for a while, Hill admits she had an unexpected reaction to all the downtime.

“I went through a really depressive phase for about two weeks,” she says. “I’ve never had this experience before. Even after a big one [concert] Tour when – there’s something about a schedule when you’re constantly working, that’s good and you get out of it… That was different. I hugged Margaret. I have lived them. I was Margaret and I was sad to leave her so she stayed with me for a while. I got really really depressed and talked to other castmates and they went through the same thing.”

