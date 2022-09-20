The Unexpected Meaning Behind Buck’s Armchair On 9-1-1

Finally, during “Let the Games Begin,” Buck is forced to confront his breakup with Taylor Kelly (Megan West) in Season 5 by replacing the couch she was using when she moved away. Buck’s struggle to choose the right piece of furniture for his sparsely furnished abode — and ultimately his decision to stick with his beloved armchair — is incredibly symbolic of his self-acceptance, something Oliver Stark has hinted is part of Buck’s journey to healing after he Taylor declined. A recent interview with Oliver Stark further confirms that this chair versus couch metaphor is quite intentional.

Stark told Variety in a September 2022 interview that he “thinks[s] this whole couch/chair thing becomes such a symbol for him in this episode. And in the end, choosing not to buy a new couch but being happiest and accepting only having an armchair shows that it’s a one-person seat; that he’s making peace with the fact that he’s going to be alone a little bit and that he needs to be alone a little bit.”

The actor adds that Buck isn’t usually the one to initiate breakups, which he did with Taylor because he was outraged that she had betrayed his trust by publishing an article using information she received from him. “I think the two things are kind of complementary, that he made that decision for himself and now he has to continue on that path and find out who he is in the world without anyone else’s input.” Stark also said that Bucks Striving to become captain material will give him something new to focus on. Fans will have to keep watching if he keeps that vow.