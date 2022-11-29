The Unexpected Deadliest Catch Captain That Keith Colburn Is Closest With

When asked by Monsters & Critics who he was closest to on Deadliest Catch, F/V Wizard’s Captain Keith Colburn had one name that stood above the others. “Oh wow,” says Colburn. “Unfortunately Jonathan would be the guy you would think I wouldn’t say given what has happened on TV and actually in real life over the last 15 years [Hillstrand] and he is no longer on the show. I’d say he’s my closest and dearest friend.” The Tim Bandit’s captain, Jonathan Hillstrand, is one of the most recognizable faces from Deadliest Catch. Fans came to know Hillstrand for his leadership skills and line-up that would lighten the mood. He would retire in 2017 during the show’s 13th season, putting behind nearly 40 years of daring crab-fishing escapades (via Yahoo! Sports). However, he would return in 2020, partly thanks to fellow captain Sig Hansen, who managed to persuade Hillstrand (via Fox News) and partly so the captain could keep his captain’s share of the catch quotas (via Stuff).

While Colburn and Hillstrand share a strong friendship, it wasn’t always like this. When asked about their friendship on Fox 11 Los Angeles, Hillstrand replied, “Have you ever met a guy that you first met when you were a kid and you get into an argument and then turn out to be best friends? like what happened.”